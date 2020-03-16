Washington Is Scrambling to Provide Financial Aid Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak

Politicians and policymakers in Washington scrambled over the past week to prop up the U.S. economy as the new coronavirus, COVID-19, erased trillions of dollars in capital, threatened the livelihoods of millions of Americans and put the economy on track for a recession.

Economists and other policy experts say that the U.S. will need to enact a wide range of measures of the coming weeks and months to keep the economy healthy. Here’s a partial look at what’s happened so far and what’s in the works to protect struggling industries and individuals.

The Federal Reserve acts to preserve liquidity

In recent days, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero and announced plans to begin purchasing at least $700 billion in Treasury and mortgage-backed securities in the coming months, a policy known as quantitative easing that quickly infuses the economy with money.

That move came on top of an announcement last week that the Fed had made $1.5 trillion available in short-term lending to financial institutions. In short, that lending will provide financial institutions with low-risk and low-interest loans to allow them to continue operating even as coronavirus lowers share prices and dries up other forms of lending. This has the immediate effect of supporting the financial institutions that are tight on cash as a result of the market downturn.

The support for the financial sector received quick criticism from many progressives who portrayed it as a bailout for Wall Street. New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, for example, said on Twitter that “we need to care for working people as much as we care for the stock market.” But the move helps average Americans, too. We all rely on the financial system. Without it, businesses and individuals couldn’t withdraw money or pay bills.

Support for individuals and families

The House of Representatives passed legislation last week to help individuals and families navigate the economic fallout of the coronavirus after days of negotiation between Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. The legislation provides for free coronavirus testing regardless of insurance, guaranteed paid sick leave for some employees and strengthened unemployment benefits, among other things.

Trump has already endorsed the legislation. While it is expected to receive a vote in the Senate this week, it will almost certainly be tweaked, as some Republican Senators have expressed concerns about parts of the bill. Some business groups have argued that certain businesses can’t afford the paid sick leave provision. Others have criticized the bill’s sick leave provisions for excluding both large employers with more than 500 employees and allowing the Department of Labor to exempt businesses with fewer than 50 employees.

Whatever happens this week, economists on both sides of the aisle expect Congress will need to consider even bigger bailout and stimulus measures in the weeks and months ahead. The idea of temporary cash payments to suffering Americans is gaining traction among conservatives and progressives alike. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told her Democratic colleagues in a letter Sunday that lawmakers were already beginning to draft a third response package.

Airlines and cruise companies

The White House promised to help the airline and cruise industries, both of which have been severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The administration suggested that companies in those industries could receive a tax deferral to help them through difficult times. Major U.S. airlines have said that they are in talks about aid, but the details remain unclear.

The oil and gas industry

Trump announced Friday that the government would purchase oil to add to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, an emergency fuel storage facility intended to help the U.S. address potential disruptions in oil supplies. The move is intended to lend a lifeline to struggling U.S. oil firms that have been hit by the collapse in oil prices triggered in part by the coronavirus pandemic. According to a Washington Post report, Trump supporter Harold Hamm reached out the administration to request aid for the industry, which suffered a huge decline in value over the past week.

The bigger picture

Analysts now expect the U.S. to fall into a recession this year, and it’s highly likely that the federal government will need to pursue additional measures to aid a recovery. It remains unclear exactly what form such measures would take, but the policies under discussion today likely represent only the beginning of federal economic aid.

The Coronavirus Brief. Everything you need to know about the global spread of COVID-19 Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Write to Justin Worland at justin.worland@time.com.