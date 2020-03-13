The Met’s annual fashion-forward fundraiser is still on—for now.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, New York state has banned gatherings of over 500 people and many of New York City’s cultural institutions have closed their doors to help fight the spread of the disease. That includes The Metropolitan Museum of Art, which shuttered all three of its locations. However, The Met, as it’s known, has not yet cancelled its Met Gala, which has traditionally been held on the first Monday in May.

While it is most likely only a matter of time before many more events are rescheduled, as of now, the 2020 Met Gala is still on.

“Right now all museum events are cancelled through April 3. Given the uncertain public health environment, we will review on a rolling basis which museum events beyond April 3 will be cancelled or postponed,” Nancy Chilton, the chief external relations officer of the Met’s Costume Institute, told The Cut in a statement. “We are hoping for the best, but public health and safety are our first priorities.”

If the Met Gala is cancelled or postponed to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19, it would join other events like SXSW, the Tribeca Film Festival, and Coachella that have closed to help prevent transmission of the virus.

