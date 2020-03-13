Vocalist V from BTS has released a new song for the Korean drama Itaewon Class. “Sweet Night,” featuring a warm melody from the deep-voiced artist, sung over a softly played acoustic guitar, dropped as the television series — available on Netflix — enters its final weeks. Produced and written by V, the song is entirely in English and its lyrics aptly reflect the emotions of the drama’s resilient male lead, Park Sae Roy.
Itaewon Class, based on a webtoon of the same name, follows the journey of Park Sae Roy, who sets foot on a determined path to bring down a top food conglomerate in South Korea after an accident kills his father. A middle school graduate and a former convict, Park Sae Roy defies the odds and opens a bar-restaurant, DanBam, in the vibrant neighborhood of Itaewon. Although he approaches his goal of making DanBam into a successful franchise with his team, Park Sae Roy’s achievements are darkened by the bitterness of losing his father. Whereas he once thought the taste of alcohol was sweet, he has tasted only bitterness since his father’s passing.
V’s “Sweet Night” offers hope that Park Sae Roy’s life might be filled with sweetness again. “How could I know / one day I’d wake up feeling more,” the vocalist sings in the chorus. Layered with V’s light humming and a whispery falsetto, the track is a soothing balm that seems to set the table for a more hopeful set of final episodes.
The BTS artist’s connection to the series is strengthened by his friendship with Park Seo-joon, the seasoned actor who plays Park Sae Roy. V and Park Seo-joon both starred in the Korean drama Hwarang, which first aired in 2016. Since the show, they have documented their time together, including photos posted on BTS’ account when the group was on vacation last summer.
“I read the original webtoon Itaewon Class before seeing the drama,” V said ahead of the song’s release. “The character of Park Sae Roy left a particularly deep impression on me, and I really liked him. So I’m really thrilled that a close friend of mine, whom I really like, is playing the role of Park Sae Roy.”