Vocalist V from BTS has released a new song for the Korean drama Itaewon Class. “Sweet Night,” featuring a warm melody from the deep-voiced artist, sung over a softly played acoustic guitar, dropped as the television series — available on Netflix — enters its final weeks. Produced and written by V, the song is entirely in English and its lyrics aptly reflect the emotions of the drama’s resilient male lead, Park Sae Roy.

Itaewon Class, based on a webtoon of the same name, follows the journey of Park Sae Roy, who sets foot on a determined path to bring down a top food conglomerate in South Korea after an accident kills his father. A middle school graduate and a former convict, Park Sae Roy defies the odds and opens a bar-restaurant, DanBam, in the vibrant neighborhood of Itaewon. Although he approaches his goal of making DanBam into a successful franchise with his team, Park Sae Roy’s achievements are darkened by the bitterness of losing his father. Whereas he once thought the taste of alcohol was sweet, he has tasted only bitterness since his father’s passing.

V’s “Sweet Night” offers hope that Park Sae Roy’s life might be filled with sweetness again. “How could I know / one day I’d wake up feeling more,” the vocalist sings in the chorus. Layered with V’s light humming and a whispery falsetto, the track is a soothing balm that seems to set the table for a more hopeful set of final episodes.

The BTS artist’s connection to the series is strengthened by his friendship with Park Seo-joon, the seasoned actor who plays Park Sae Roy. V and Park Seo-joon both starred in the Korean drama Hwarang, which first aired in 2016. Since the show, they have documented their time together, including photos posted on BTS’ account when the group was on vacation last summer.

“I read the original webtoon Itaewon Class before seeing the drama,” V said ahead of the song’s release. “The character of Park Sae Roy left a particularly deep impression on me, and I really liked him. So I’m really thrilled that a close friend of mine, whom I really like, is playing the role of Park Sae Roy.”

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Write to Kat Moon at kat.moon@time.com.