Mormon Church Cancels All Worship Services Worldwide During Coronavirus Pandemic

This Oct. 5, 2019 file photo shows, the Salt Lake Temple at Temple Square in Salt Lake City.
Rick Bowmer — AP
By Associated Press
March 12, 2020 8:02 PM EDT

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is suspending all of its worship services globally because of the spread of the new coronavirus.

The decision was made hours after Utah’s governor recommended limiting group gatherings in the state to no more than 100 people for at least two weeks.

The Utah-based faith sent a letter Thursday to members informing them of a decision that also calls on a temporary suspension of all church activities until further notice.

The move comes a day after the faith announced it would hold a major conference in early April without attendees.

It is first time since a 1957 flu epidemic that the religion has taken the step of barring church members from attending in person.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Coronavirus Map: See How COVID-19 Has Spread
2
Why It's So Hard to Get Coronavirus Testing in the U.S. Right Now
3
Novel Coronavirus Can Live on Some Surfaces for Up to 3 Days, New Tests Show

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
Coronavirus Map: See How COVID-19 Has Spread
2
Why It's So Hard to Get Coronavirus Testing in the U.S. Right Now
3
Novel Coronavirus Can Live on Some Surfaces for Up to 3 Days, New Tests Show
4
Face Masks Encouraged in Asia, Shunned in U.S.
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE