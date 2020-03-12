Sen. Lindsey Graham Will Self-Quarantine After Attending Mar-a-Lago Event With Infected Brazilian Aide

Senator Lindsey Graham(R-SC)waits as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump host an event celebrating the one-year anniversary of the White Houses Womens Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Initiative in the Benjamin Franklin Room of the Department of State in Washington, DC on February 12, 2020.
Mandel Ngan—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
March 12, 2020 5:13 PM EDT

The office of Sen. Lindsey Graham says he has decided to self-quarantine himself and work remotely because he was in Florida at an event attended by a top Brazilian government official who tested positive for the new coronavirus.

A statement from Graham’s office Thursday says Graham was tested for the virus and is waiting for the result.

The statement says Graham took the steps because of advice from his doctor.

The White House says U.S. President Trump has no plans to be tested for the new coronavirus or go into self-quarantine after attending the same events last weekend.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications director tested positive days after traveling with Bolsonaro to the meeting with Trump and senior aides in Florida. Bolsonaro is also awaiting test results.

