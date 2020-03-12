When Tom Hanks announced on Wednesday night that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had both tested positive for COVID-19, friends and fans of the beloved Hollywood power couple took to social media to share their well wishes and concerns.
In Wednesday’s announcement, shared on Hanks’ Twitter and Instagram pages, the actor said he and Wilson felt like they had colds and “slight fevers” before they sought medical attention in Australia, where Hanks is currently filming Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film. Now that they’ve been tested positive for the pandemic, the couple will be “tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires,” Hanks said.
The Buzz Lightyear to Hanks’ Woody, Tim Allen, tweeted a Toy Story reference to his friends. “Woody, I should have made you two wear my space suits! You and Rita rest and get well,” he said.
The support came pouring in from other stars, like Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
Ellen DeGeneres tweeted, “Wishing you both a speedy recovery, and sending lots of love.”
More actors, including Sebastian Roché and Janel Parrish Long, voiced their feelings. To All the Boys author Jenny Han also tweeted that she was sending “prayer and well wishes” their way, and Mia Farrow said she was sending “big love.”
Reese Witherspoon, Jack Black, Wilmer Valderrama and Heart Evangelista all commented on Hanks’ Instagram post with heart emojis and concerns. Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans took a more lighthearted approach, commenting that Hanks always had to be “the first”: “First Emmy winner, first Oscar winner, first Hollywood Coronavirus,” he wrote. “Get well soon brother. I love you tremendously.”
The news that two of the biggest American stars tested positive came just after President Trump announced travel restrictions from European countries. The same evening, the NBA suspended its basketball season indefinitely as at least one player reportedly tested positive for the virus.