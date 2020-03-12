NBA Suspends Season After Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Basketball fans clear out after it is announced that an NBA basketball game between Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz in Oklahoma City has been postponed, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The NBA has suspended all games amid coronavirus fears after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.
Kyle Phillips–AP
By Peter Allen Clark
March 11, 2020 10:01 PM EDT

The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced Wednesday night that it was suspending its season after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The NBA said the Utah Jazz player “preliminarily tested positive” for COVID-19 before a game. The statement said Wednesday’s game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder was canceled before it began and that the player who tested positive was not in the arena. The Associated Press, citing a source, identified the player as Rudy Gobert.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” a statement read. “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Previously, it had been floated that the NBA might continue to play games, only without fans. The goal of this being to limit large gatherings, which could increase the spread of the virus. Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James said last week that he wouldn’t play if games were held without fans.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Mapping the Spread of the Coronavirus Outbreak Around the U.S. and the World
2
WHO Declares COVID-19 a 'Pandemic'
3
Why COVID-19 May Be Less Deadly Than We Think

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
Mapping the Spread of the Coronavirus Outbreak Around the U.S. and the World
2
WHO Declares COVID-19 a 'Pandemic'
3
Why COVID-19 May Be Less Deadly Than We Think
4
Why Is Italy's Coronavirus Outbreak So Bad?
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE