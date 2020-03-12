Chelsea Manning Attempts Suicide in Virginia Jail: Lawyer

Chelsea Manning attends the 22nd Annual OUT100 Celebration Gala at the Altman Building in New York, on Nov. 9, 2017.
Andy Kropa—Invision/AP
By Associated Press
March 11, 2020 8:40 PM EDT

WASHINGTON — A lawyer for Chelsea Manning said Wednesday that the former intelligence analyst tried to take her own life Wednesday, but was transported to a hospital where she is recovering.

Manning has been in jail since May 2019 for refusing to testify before a grand jury investigating WikiLeaks. She was scheduled to appear in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, on Friday for a hearing on a motion to terminate the civil contempt sanctions stemming from that refusal.

In the motion filed last month, Manning’s lawyers argued that Manning has shown during her incarceration that she can’t be coerced into testifying before a grand jury.

Manning served seven years in a military prison for leaking a trove of documents to WikiLeaks before President Barack Obama commuted the remainder of her 35-year sentence in 2017.

Alexandria Sheriff Dana Lawhorne said Wednesday: “There was an incident at approximately 12:11 p.m. today at the Alexandria Adult Detention Center involving inmate Chelsea Manning. It was handled appropriately by our professional staff and Ms. Manning is safe.”

Lawyer Andy Stepanian said in a statement Wednesday that Manning “remains unwavering in her refusal to participate in a secret grand jury process that she sees as highly susceptible to abuse.”

Most Popular on TIME
1
Mapping the Spread of the Coronavirus Outbreak Around the U.S. and the World
2
WHO Declares COVID-19 a 'Pandemic'
3
Why Is Italy's Coronavirus Outbreak So Bad?

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
Mapping the Spread of the Coronavirus Outbreak Around the U.S. and the World
2
WHO Declares COVID-19 a 'Pandemic'
3
Why Is Italy's Coronavirus Outbreak So Bad?
4
'Of Course She's Not O.K.' The Conversation That Changed How I Thought About Early Motherhood
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE