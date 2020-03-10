Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Arrested for Driving While Intoxicated in Texas

In this booking photo provided by the Travis County (Texas) Sheriff's Office is Alex Jones on March 10, 2020.
AP
By Associated Press
March 10, 2020 5:58 PM EDT

AUSTIN, Texas — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, authorities said Tuesday.

Jones was booked into an Austin jail shortly after midnight and released on bond a few hours later, Travis County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kristen Dark said. She said she had no further details and an arrest report was not immediately available.

Jones is being sued in Austin by the parents of a 6-year-old victim of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre who claim the Infowars host used his show to promote falsehoods that the shooting was a hoax. His attorney in that case did not immediately respond to a Tuesday message seeking comment about his arrest.

Jones founded Infowars and produces his radio show in Austin. An article posted on his Infowars website said Jones discussed the arrest on his show Tuesday and claimed that his blood-alcohol level was under the legal limit of .08 percent.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

