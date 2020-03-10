Here Is Your Primer on the Captain Hook Dance Challenge

Clearly, the creator of the “Hot Girl Summer” meme has a knack for starting trends associated with her music. So, when Hot Girl Meg starts a dance challenge, you better be prepared to learn some new choreography.
Megan Thee Stallion showed off new moves for the “Captain Hook” challenge, using the song from her recent EP, Suga, in an Instagram post on Monday. While many would expect a dance challenge to start on TikTok — like Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s recent examples — the trendsetter first posted the “Captain Hook” video on Triller, TikTok’s biggest rival.
Along with other short-form video apps like Dubsmash, Funimate and Likee, Triller, a U.S.-based program, is competing for Gen Z attention with the Chinese company. Both Chance the Rapper and Lil Uzi Vert have used Triller to share their music in the past.
But the challenge is certainly extending beyond Triller and Instagram. In her post, Megan asked fans if they wanted a music video for the song. Based on the immediate replication of the dance by fans on TikTok, Instagram and other apps, the people have certainly spoken.
“Captain Hook” is one of nine songs on Suga, which dropped earlier this month. Despite its larger cache of songs than most EPs, Megan previously said in an interview that she is still developing her full debut album. Whenever that drops, the fans await Megan’s undoubted accompanying trends.