Rihanna Created a Fenty Beauty Space Just For TikTok for the 'Most Creative' Generation

Getty Images—2019 Getty Images
By Cady Lang
March 10, 2020 11:07 AM EDT

Makeup mogul, noted beauty vlogger and all-around bad gal Rihanna is investing in the next generation of creators with a special space made just for TikTok users.

The entertainer and entrepreneur introduced the Fenty Beauty TikTok House at a launch on Monday in Los Angeles with many TikTok stars in attendance. She noted that the space will provide support and set-up for content creators.

“We are standing in the official first Fenty Beauty TikTok home,” she said. “I just wanted to create a platform for the next wave of content creators. I think our generation is the sickest, the illest, the most creative. I can’t do it alone, so to join in with the people who are influencing the world and my community and my generation, this is a hub.”

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the house will have a fully-stocked makeup pantry, beauty stations, and lots of good light for making the best beauty content.

Get your first look at the Fenty Beauty TikTok House below.

