No One Can Get Enough of Kratu the Apathetic Dog for Stealing the Show and the Equipment at the Dog Show

Some performers just cannot be tamed.
Kratu, the goofy Romanian rescue dog, has returned to the U.K. Kennel Club stage to prove that point once again.
The dog first went viral during last year’s Kennel Club-organized Crufts competition, earning over a million YouTube views for his charming display during the agility competition. Kratu displayed his habit of ignoring the obstacles, hiding in the tubes and running around the perimeter of the course.
During the 2020 competition on March 6 at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham, Kratu returned with a vengeance, biting poles and running in some unorthodox directions.
“Kratu’s back at it again,” Crufts said on Twitter (along with two crying-laughing emojis, obviously). The accompanying video of his tremendous display has 1.5 million views as of Monday afternoon.
Fans of the dog were pleased with his final show of grace and style. “We are all Kratu,” one Twitter user said. “Pure joy.”
The legendary dog is retiring from the contest, so he had to make his last Crufts run a good one.
Thank you for your service, Kratu. You will be missed.