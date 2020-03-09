Here's the Heartwarming Meaning Behind Meghan Markle's Charm Necklace

In the midst of the final weekend of her and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex’s U.K. farewell tour, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex accessorized with a necklace that seemed to affirm that the royal couple’s love is stronger than ever.
During a Friday visit to the National Theatre, an organization that she supports as a patron, Markle wore the aptly named Love Pendant, a Sophie Lis charm necklace that features a diamond plus sign above the French words “QU’HIER” stacked on top of a ruby diamond minus sign above the words “QUE DEMAIN.”
“Honored to see the stunning Duchess of Sussex wearing our Love Pendant,” Lis wrote on Instagram, revealing the meaning behind the necklace. “‘Every day I love you more, more than yesterday less than tomorrow.'”
The sweet line is from a now-famous poem known as “L’éternelle chanson” (“The Eternal Song”) that French poet and playwright Rosemonde Gérard wrote for her husband, Edmond Rostand, in 1889. It was published in 1890.