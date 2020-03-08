Kamala Harris Endorses Joe Biden as Rev. Jesse Jackson Officially Backs Bernie Sanders

Sen. Kamala Harris endorsed Joe Biden on Sunday, saying she would do “everything in (her) power” to help elect him in his presidential bid.

“I believe in Joe,” Harris said in a video statement posted on Twitter. “He is a public servant who has always worked for the best of who we are as a nation and we need that right now.”

Harris, who left the presidential race in December citing a lack of financial resources, previously had tense encounters with Biden on the debate stage — most notably over the issue of busing and Biden’s civil rights record. She criticized his position on busing and school desegregation in the 1970s and brought up her own experience being bused to a different school. Biden said he wasn’t ready for Harris to “come after” him in that way.

After Harris’ exit from the race, Biden praised her capabilities, even saying he would consider her as a potential pick for Vice President.

Sen. Bernie Sanders also nabbed a key endorsement on Sunday: civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson.

Jackson said he chose Sanders after the Vermont senator’s campaign offered responses on issues important to Jackson, including protecting voting rights, committing to putting an African American woman on the Supreme Court and increasing funding for historically black colleges and universities, according to an endorsement statement from Jackson included in a Sanders campaign email.

Jackson’s statement noted that, “The Biden campaign has not reached out to me or asked for my support.”

The Sanders campaign said that Jackson would speak later in the day at an event with the senator in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Sanders said on ABC News on Sunday that his presidential bid had the “support of virtually every major grassroots organization.”

“We’re not going to get the support of most elected leaders: not most governors, not most senators but we are winning the support of grassroots America because we have an agenda that speaks to working people,” Sanders said.

Harris’s endorsement of Biden follows pledges to support the former Vice President from other dropouts from the Democratic primaries, including Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke and Mike Bloomberg. Former Democratic candidates for President Marianne Williamson and Bill de Blasio have endorsed Sanders.

Get our Politics Newsletter. Sign up to receive the day's most important political stories from Washington and beyond. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Write to Sanya Mansoor at sanya.mansoor@time.com.