Poland's President Signs Bill Funding Public Media Amid Reelection Campaign

(WARSAW, Poland) — Poland’s president has signed a bill earmarking nearly 2 billion zlotys ($510 million) to fund public television and radio, broadcast outlets that have become mouthpieces for the country’s right-wing government and given the president positive coverage as he campaigns for reelection.

President Andrzej Duda, who hails from the ruling Law and Justice party, signed the funding bill late Friday as he campaigns for a second five-year term in a May election.

His decision was closely watched given how politically charged the issue of public media has become in Poland. The political opposition had called for the money to instead be used for cancer treatment.

Duda said he had serious reservations about the legislation because of the way it distributes funds regionally and between radio and TV, but ultimately chose to support it. In doing so, he allowed a large injection of money to go into broadcasters that were already helping his campaign.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki recently dismissed the argument that the money should have instead gone to cancer treatment, saying that 11 billion zlotys was earmarked for that purpose this year and has not been spent.

More generally, the Polish government defends the state media, arguing that the perspectives they air are necessary to counterbalance what it views as extreme anti-government bias in the private media.

Putting the measure over its final hurdle with his signature was expected to hurt Duda with centrist voters given the reputation of Poland’s public media in recent years. The Law and Justice party uses public television station TVP to praise the government’s achievements and to sully the standing of political opponents. Older Poles critical of the government often liken the current practice to the propaganda of the communist era.

The mayor of Gdansk, Pawel Adamowicz, was killed at a public charity event last year after being the subject of months of negative coverage by TVP. Opponents of the ruling party accused the broadcaster of waging a hate campaign against Adadowicz before an ex-convict killed the mayor. Protests at TVP’s headquarters followed the mayor’s death.

The government’s use of public media — which by statute are supposed to be neutral — has caused Poland to fall in global free media rankings.

Reporters Without Borders called Poland’s public media “government propaganda mouthpieces.” Directors of the entities “tolerate neither opposition nor neutrality from employees and fire those who refuse to comply,” according to the advocacy group.

The legislation earmarking more money for the broadcasters was needed to cover the gap left by a fall in revenue from licensing fees, which by law Poles are supposed to pay to use TV and radio but in practice often do not.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.