Trump Names Rep. Mark Meadows His New Chief of Staff

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) questions Michael Cohen, former attorney and fixer for President Donald Trump as he testifies before the House Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill Feb. 27, 2019 in Washington, D.C.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images—2019 Getty Images
By Associated Press
March 6, 2020 8:43 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Friday named Rep. Mark Meadows as his new chief of staff, replacing Mick Mulvaney, who been acting in the role for more than a year.

Trump announced the staff reshuffle in Friday night tweets, saying Mulvaney would become the U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland.

The long-rumored move makes Meadows, who announced he was not seeking reelection for his House seat from North Carolina, effectively Trump’s fourth chief of staff since taking office in 2017.

The decision comes as the Trump administration has faced criticism for its handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Mulvaney had been leading the interagency response to the virus until Trump designated Vice President Mike Pence to lead the whole-of-government effort more than a week ago.

Most Popular on TIME
1
People Can Just Barely Handle This Friendship Between This Dog and Its Cat Buddy
2
Despite CDC Guidance, Why Are So Many Wearing Face Masks?
3
82-Year-Old Convicted of Armed Robbery

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
People Can Just Barely Handle This Friendship Between This Dog and Its Cat Buddy
2
Despite CDC Guidance, Why Are So Many Wearing Face Masks?
3
82-Year-Old Convicted of Armed Robbery
4
Should You Cancel Travel Plans Amid COVID-19 Concerns? Here's What to Consider
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE