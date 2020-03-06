On its surface, The Most Dangerous Animal of All, FX’s first true crime documentary series, is a revisitation of the case of the Zodiac killer—one of the most notorious unsolved mysteries in American history. But over four episodes, filmmakers Ross Dinerstein and Kief Davidson show that their real fascination lies with Gary Stewart, a man who is so convinced his biological father was the infamous serial killer that he’ll go to great lengths to prove he’s right, despite shaky evidence.

The first part of the series, which debuts March 6 and will be available on Hulu the following day, is anchored by Stewart, who co-wrote the bestselling book from which the documentary series takes its name, with the journalist and true crime writer Susan Mustafa. The series covers details revealed in the book, recounting how Stewart was adopted and grew up with severe abandonment issues that continue to drive his restless search for his origins and identity.

Stewart got some answers about his background in 2002, when his birth mother Jude Gilford reconnected with him and revealed that his father was a man named Earl Van Best Jr. As far as origin stories go, this one is disturbing enough: as a 27-year-old, Van Best met Gilford when she was about 14, and began an illegal relationship with the minor that landed him in jail.

Upon his release, Van Best went on the run with Gilford, ending up in Louisiana, where Stewart was born. (Their relationship received media coverage at the time and was dubbed the “Ice Cream Romance” in San Francisco newspapers). Van Best abandoned his son in the stairwell of an apartment complex when he was just one month old in the early 1960s, Stewart says in the series. He was eventually arrested and sent to a mental hospital in California, and Gilford put the baby up for adoption, according to the series. Van Best died in 1984.

The revelations were enough to confirm that Van Best was far from an ideal father figure. But Stewart, unable to shake his growing obsession with configuring his own identity, is certain there’s more to know. The more he’s dug into the story, the series shows, Stewart has convinced himself that he’s found several links to show that Van Best was the Zodiac killer. The evidence is circumstantial at best—Stewart claims his father’s mugshot resembled the police sketch of the Zodiac killer and that the men had similar handwriting. Other details stick for Stewart, like knowing both the Zodiac killer and Van Best enjoyed ciphers and shared an obsession with school buses. But none of his points are solid enough for authorities to resolve the case.

Although the documentary is based on Stewart’s book and allows Stewart to present his side of the story through dramatic narration, the filmmakers are careful to fact-check his claims, which also received pushback in online communities and forums dedicated to finding the Zodiac killer. Through the work of an independent investigator, the final episode of the series show holes in Stewart’s assertions and reveals mistakes that were published in the book, much to Mustafa’s shock and devastation. In one example, the filmmakers reveal that Stewart fabricated information that he said came from a police report. After learning that major parts of the book were based on incorrect information, Mustafa says Stewart “had to be able to create the worst possible person in the world to be able to explain to himself how a father who’s supposed to love his son could just leave him like that on a stairwell.”

Ultimately, The Most Dangerous Animal of All examines how Stewart’s quest for his true identity never fully satisfies him, and comes at the cost of several relationships, including multiple marriages. In seeking to establish that Van Best was the Zodiac killer, Stewart loses sight of the overall truth: that his father was likely just another bad man. Still, sharing his staunch belief that he’s the son of the Zodiac killer has earned Stewart widespread attention—even if it hasn’t filled the void he continues to feel. He sums it up well himself when he says, “I could continue this journey for another 10 years and never, never, never feel any better about me.”

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.