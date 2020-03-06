Chrissy Teigen Takes to Twitter to Discuss Sleep Issues

Getty Images—2020 John Shearer
By Cady Lang
March 6, 2020 12:03 PM EST

Suffering from sleep issues is something that everyone dreads, so it should come as no surprise that when it came to curing her sleep maladies, Queen of Twitter Chrissy Teigen took to her favorite social media platform to share her woes and crowdsource a solution.

In a tweet posted with a video, Teigen explained that she’s been suffering from horrible recurring nightmares.

“I’ve been having the same nightmare for months,” she wrote in her tweet caption. “If I wake up, i fall right back into it when I go back to sleep. And when I do officially wake up, I’m soaking wet and so sad all day. I’m tired!! Sleeping in a different room tonight.”

Her tweet definitely resonated with her followers and the Internet as a whole; it received close to 30k likes and 1.5k replies from people offering helpful suggestions for stopping her nightmares and getting a better night’s sleep.

Her followers even got an update the next day, with Teigen’s sleep issues resolved. Turns out crowdsourcing Twitter might be a fine place to start getting advice about how to get a good night’s sleep.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.

