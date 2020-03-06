Trump Cancels CDC Visit After Concerns That an Employee May Have Coronavirus

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, MD on March 6, 2020.
Jim Watson—AFP/ Getty Images
By Deb Riechmann / AP
March 6, 2020 9:52 AM EST

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump’s visit to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta has been called off because of concerns that a staff member may have been infected by the coronavirus.

Trump told reporters Friday that concerns were raised Thursday about “one person who was potentially infected” who worked at the CDC. ”Because of the one person they didn’t want me going,” he added, explaining why a planned stop at the agency, which is working with state and local officials to help combat the spread of the new virus, was left off his schedule.

Trump said the person has since tested negative for the new virus. He said he still hopes to visit the agency.

COVID-19 so far has killed 12 people in the U.S., most of them in Washington state.

Trump had planned to sign an $8.3 billion coronavirus response funding bill at the CDC. Instead he signed it at the White House before his departure to travel to view tornado damage in Tennessee.

The White House said in a statement that Trump would no longer visit the agency because he “does not want to interfere with the CDC’s mission to protect the health and welfare of their people and the agency.”

Most Popular on TIME
1
People Can Just Barely Handle This Friendship Between This Dog and Its Cat Buddy
2
Should You Cancel Travel Plans Amid COVID-19 Concerns? Here's What to Consider
3
‘Doomed from the Start’

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
People Can Just Barely Handle This Friendship Between This Dog and Its Cat Buddy
2
Should You Cancel Travel Plans Amid COVID-19 Concerns? Here's What to Consider
3
‘Doomed from the Start’
4
Despite CDC Guidance, Why Are So Many Wearing Face Masks?
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE