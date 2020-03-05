Italian Grandparents Are Out in Force as Schools Close Amid Coronavirus Outbreak. Is That Safe?

(ROME) — Italian grandparents — “nonni” as they are called — were pulled in two contradictory directions on Thursday — and as usual the grandchildren won out.

In a decree that took effect Thursday, the Italian government urged the elderly and infirm to stay at home and restricted visits to nursing homes and assisted living facilities to contain the spread of coronavirus among those most vulnerable to it. But Italian grandparents were out in force at the nation’s playgrounds and parks, stepping in as last-minute baby-sitters after the government canceled school nationwide on Wednesday.

The government move left 8.4 million students with no place to go for the next two weeks.

Italy, the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe, has the world’s oldest population after Japan, and the elderly are particularly vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus. The 148 people who have died so far in Italy were all elderly or had other health problems.

“It’s an absolute paradox!” said Mauro Benedetti, a 73-year-old retiree who was called in to look after his grandson Thursday while his granddaughter had her horseback riding lesson. “They tell us to stay home. How can we help our kids and grandkids at the same time?”

“Grandparents are now at risk,” he declared.

Italian nonni have long been the go-to caregivers for their grandchildren, often taking the place of expensive nannies or daycare when both parents work. Many are also relatively young, given that some Italians can retire in their 50s or 60s. They often stay on to help out even when the grandchildren reach school-age, since classes often get out at 2 p.m., well before any parents can get home from work.

But the emergency school closures put families in a bind. A small sampling of Roman playgrounds indicated that the measures had the unintended boomerang effect of sending the elderly out on duty at the nation’s sandboxes, swings and jungle gyms. Not to mention the fact that they were fully engaged with young children, those infamous germ carriers.

“Practically speaking, if there weren’t the grandparents, it would have been a big mess,” said a man named Roberto who took his granddaughter to the Santa Maria Liberatrice playground in Rome’s Testaccio neighborhood. “Those families where both the mother and the father work, it is really a problem.”

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte justified the extraordinary measure of closing schools and universities nationwide until March 15 by warning that Italy might not have enough intensive care units to treat patients if the virus continues its “exponential” spread.

Already, ICU beds are in short supply in hard-hit Lombardy, which has 2,251 of Italy’s 3,858 positive patients.

Dr. Franco Locatelli, head of Italy’s national scientific council on health, said the measures adopted by the government sought to reduce contagion and protect the “fragile population” of the sick and elderly, since all studies say they are most at risk of fatal complications from the virus.

“The care of this population of patients is a fundamental objective for our country,” Locatelli told reporters Thursday.

Lorenzo Romano was among those on duty, making lunch for his grandchildren who were home from school. Despite the risks, he looked on the bright side.

“Altogether it makes me happy, because then I have them around me more,” he said.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.