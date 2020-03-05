Katy Perry Reveals She's Expecting Her First Child With Fiancé Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom, right, a cast member in the Amazon Prime Video series "Carnival Row," poses with singer Katy Perry, at the premiere of the series in Los Angeles on Aug. 21, 2019.
Chris Pizzello—Invision/AP
By Associated Press
March 5, 2020 4:34 PM EST

Katy Perry has revealed she’s pregnant in a very show business way.

The 35-year-old pop star showed off her growing baby bump at the end of the video for her latest song “Never Worn White.”

On Instagram, Perry said her pregnancy is “probably the longest secret” she has “ever had to keep.” The news was confirmed Thursday by Perry’s label, Capitol Music Group.

The baby will be Perry’s first, and the second for her fiance, Orlando Bloom, who has a 9-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Perry joked that she was relieved to share the news. “So glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore,” she wrote on Twitter. “Or carry around a big purse.”

