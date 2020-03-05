People Can Just Barely Handle This Friendship Between This Dog and Its Cat Buddy

By Rachel E. Greenspan
March 5, 2020 2:06 PM EST

More than two decades later, Rose and Jack’s iconic Titanic love story may have finally met its match.

The love displayed between a dog and a cat in a new short film — in the form of a viral Twitter video, of course — may just have the power to bright our days while bringing both dog and cat-people together once and for all.

In the clip, originally taken by Lisa Plummer but shared by the Humor and Animals account, a black cat is perched atop the couch, looking out the window. The cat’s golden dog associate joins, resting its arm around the cat’s back. (Insert cuteness overload-induced “aw” noises.)

If you were a fan of last year’s viral thread involving a special cat and dog friendship, Wednesday’s addition to the canon is truly something to behold.

The clip has 3.7 million views as of Thursday afternoon, because times are tough and we could all use a little endearing dog-cat moment in this news cycle.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Should You Cancel Travel Plans Amid COVID-19 Concerns? Here's What to Consider
2
The Time for Containment Is Over. Welcome to the Next Phase of Coronavirus
3
Here's How to Self-Quarantine If You Get Exposed to Coronavirus

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
Should You Cancel Travel Plans Amid COVID-19 Concerns? Here's What to Consider
2
The Time for Containment Is Over. Welcome to the Next Phase of Coronavirus
3
Here's How to Self-Quarantine If You Get Exposed to Coronavirus
4
Despite CDC Guidance, Why Are So Many Wearing Face Masks?
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE