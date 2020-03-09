Questions about coronavirus—how it behaves, who it strikes, and how bad it can get—are spreading almost as fast as the virus itself. Among the most important questions to answer is how long it takes people who are infected by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to show symptoms. Understanding that timeline, known as an incubation period, is crucial to developing effective disease containment and prevention measures.

A new study, published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine, offers a new estimate that is largely in keeping with other early studies of the outbreak. The coronavirus’ median incubation period, the new paper says, appears to be about five days, with the vast majority of people developing symptoms within 12 days.

Incubation numbers will “inevitably be refined as we get more information,” says study co-author Justin Lessler, an associate professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, but having early insights is “important for thinking about controls such as quarantine and active monitoring.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been isolating individuals suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 for 14 days, working off the assumption that the disease’s average incubation period is roughly a week long—and thus, that almost everyone infected by the virus will show symptoms within a 14-day period.

Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter by clicking on this link.

While there have been reports of incubation periods longer than 14 days, the new study estimates that about 1% of every 10,000 patients would develop symptoms after being released from a two-week monitoring period. At this point in the outbreak, when there’s no longer a possibility of entirely stopping the spread of COVID-19 within the U.S., Lessler says public-health officials may have to live with that risk.

“Now that the virus is out there in more places in the U.S., maybe just some risk mitigation and slowing things down is a better strategy” than making quarantine practices even more aggressive, Lessler says. “It’s not like quarantine doesn’t have costs, particularly if it’s a health care worker.”

Lessler and his colleagues based their estimates on 181 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported by media outlets and public-health groups between Jan. 4 and Feb. 24., 2020. Most cases were among people who had traveled to Wuhan, China, where the outbreak originated, and determining exactly when each person became ill required some educated guesswork. Whenever possible, researchers relied on a specific sequence of events—a particular interaction or activity that may have led to infection—to calculate the delay between exposure and symptom onset.

Lessler emphasizes that it’s early days for crunching data about the outbreak—especially in the U.S., where large-scale testing is only just beginning. But as more data about incubation period, mortality rates and other facets of the outbreak accumulate, doctors will have an increasingly solid idea of what they’re up against.

Send any tips, leads, and stories to virus@time.com.

Get our Health Newsletter. Sign up to receive the latest health and science news, plus answers to wellness questions and expert tips. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Write to Jamie Ducharme at jamie.ducharme@time.com.