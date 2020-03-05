Having that A Star Is Born moment is a dream for most aspiring singers.

In a city like New York, which has recently become home to more artists than ever before, magical big breaks are hard to come by. But Jackson Maine, please step aside — one professional singer just had her big chance by singing to musical sensation Celine Dion.

The Grammy winner had her driver pause outside of the Four Seasons in New York this week to hear Freida Solomon sing the Dion classic, “I Surrender.”

“Hold on,” Dion says to her driver in the video, as Solomon croons the legend’s famous lyrics: “I’d hold you in my arms and never let go, I’d surrender.”

The video quickly went viral, with hundreds of thousands of views on Instagram.

Dion gave her fan what was likely the one of the more glorious fist bumps in recent memory. While it’s hard to hear in the clip, Solomon wrote in the caption that Dion said, “Thank you for signing with me.”

Together, let us all surrender to the music gods for bringing these two together.

