Melania Trump Makes a Rare Fundraising Foray Into 2020 Presidential Campaign

(WASHINGTON) — Melania Trump is set to make a rare fundraising foray into the 2020 campaign.

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is asking supporters to make a donation for a chance to meet the first lady in California.

“Win a trip to meet first lady Melania Trump in Beverly Hills,” the campaign literature says. A date for the event was not included, though it is believed to be scheduled for mid-March.

Mrs. Trump largely avoided campaigning and fundraising during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The Trumps’ son, Barron, was 9 when Donald Trump became a candidate in 2015, and Melania Trump said Barron’s other parent needed to be home with him as much as possible. She appeared occasionally with Trump during the campaign and also addressed the Republican National Convention in 2016.

Barron turns 14 later this month.

Since Trump took office in 2017, the first lady has appeared with him at a few of his campaign rallies, where she is popular with his core supporters. Trump loyalists who pack his campaign venues by the thousands routinely burst into applause when the president mentions his wife’s name.

A Fox News poll of registered voters in January found more were positive than negative toward Melania Trump, 47% to 40%. An additional 13% of those surveyed didn’t give an opinion.

A spokeswoman for Trump’s campaign said the first lady is in demand. “First lady Melania Trump is a sought-after voice from the First Family, who has the overwhelming approval and admiration of the American people,” spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said in an emailed statement. “She is an incredible mother, wife, leader, and first lady for our nation.”

The campaign does not release fundraising details, McEnany said.

The White House did not respond to requests for comment.

Get our Politics Newsletter. Sign up to receive the day's most important political stories from Washington and beyond. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.