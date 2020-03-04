'Women Are Brave.' Jill Biden and a Top Aide Go Viral After Protesters Storm Rally Stage

Jill Biden and a senior advisor to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden — the race’s presumed frontrunner — are being lauded for their quick reflexes Tuesday night.

As the former Vice President spoke at a Los Angeles rally to celebrate his big wins on Super Tuesday, two women stormed the stage holding “let dairy die” signs. The former second lady and senior adviser Symone Sanders jumped in to keep the protestors at bay — and their actions quickly went viral on social media.

The animal rights organization Direct Action Everywhere took credit for the protest on social media, posting on Facebook that the protestors, Sarah Segal and Ashley Froud, belonged to the group’s Los Angeles branch.

“The protest was intended to draw attention to the inherent violence of the dairy industry,” a spokesperson for Direct Action Everywhere tells TIME over Twitter DM. “We targeted Biden’s rally because the Biden campaign has prominently featured appearances by former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, who now receives a million-dollar salary as CEO and President of the U.S. Dairy Export Council.” (Vilsack served in the Obama administration and publicly supports Biden.)

The spokesperson also writes that the group targeted Biden because of his historic support of the Farm Bill, arguing it has “authorized hundreds of billions in animal ag subsidies while rejecting activist requests to prevent handouts to millionaires and billionaires. All of this while almost never saying a word about the needless suffering farm animals.”

Anti-dairy protestors with Direct Action Everywhere have crashed a number of recent political events, including a Feb. 16 rally for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and an event for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Monday.

According to USA Today, Biden does not currently have Secret Service protection and was only granted a U.S. Secret Service detail up to six months after he left office.

But for now, it appears the women close to him are doing a good job doubling as bodyguards. At Biden’s rally Tuesday night, the first protestor appears to have been stopped by a security guard. As a second protestor took the stage, Jill Biden and Symone Sanders jumped into action. The former second lady appears to have grabbed the protestor’s wrists, while Sanders grabbed the protestor around the waist and dragged her away.

People on Twitter immediately pointed out the women’s swift reflexes.

Others pointed to the moment as an example of why Democratic candidates including Sen. Bernie Sanders and Biden should be issued Secret Service details.

Jill Biden hasn’t posted about the moment on social media. Sanders, for her part, tweeted simply: “I broke a nail. #SuperTuesday.”

Get our Politics Newsletter. Sign up to receive the day's most important political stories from Washington and beyond. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Write to Madeleine Carlisle at madeleine.carlisle@time.com.