Democratic Donors are Rallying Behind Joe Biden. And Bernie Sanders Is Weaponizing That.

After months of internal hand wringing, the Democratic Party’s biggest financial backers have flocked to former Vice President Joe Biden. And Bernie Sanders, the Vermont Senator running as the scourge of the elite, is trying to turn it against him.

“The political establishment of this country is frantically trying to stop us,” the Sanders campaign wrote in a fundraising e-mail Thursday morning, one of several circulated since Biden’s big wins on Super Tuesday. “They’re now fully behind their candidate, Joe Biden, and their super PACs are spending big on advertising against us. So we need a lot of donations today in order to take them on and win.”

As the Democratic presidential race shifts into a two-person contest, two campaigns with two very different funding models are now being put to the test: Biden’s bid backed by longtime Democratic donors and bundlers who have now united behind him, and the massive grassroots movement of small-dollar donations that has fueled Sanders.

In a sense, the dueling models are a microcosm of the competing visions for the Democratic Party itself: whether it will continue operating under the status quo, or shift towards the grassroots-led model the progressive wing has been pushing for years. Whoever prevails will not just get the party’s nomination, but could possibly determine its future financial model.

Biden has never been reputed for his fundraising prowess, and until just a few days ago, a wide field of moderate candidates was spreading donor money thin. He raised just $8.9 million this past January, according to documents filed with the Federal Election Commission, while Sanders raised over $25 million. His competitors were badly outspending him in the weeks preceding Super Tuesday, reinforcing the shock values of his victories.

But since the former Vice President’s landslide victory in South Carolina, followed by his series of wins in the March 3 Super Tuesday contests, all candidates except Sanders and former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard have dropped out and the money has been pouring in. The campaign reportedly announced Wednesday it had raised $7.1 million – nearly the entirety of its January haul – in a two-day window that included Super Tuesday as Democratic donors who had previously remained neutral or supported competitors like Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar opened their pocketbooks.

“The folks who, for a long period of time would not give me money for the campaign because they did not think [Biden] was going to be the leading candidate turned — particularly turned when Pete [Buttigieg] and Amy [Klobuchar] came on board and since [Michael] Bloomberg dropped out,” says attorney Stephen Cozen, founder of the law firm Cozen O’Connor and a Philadelphia-based Biden donor who has been raising money since he entered the race. “I’ve had a tremendous influx of contributions to the campaign from people who have said ‘You were right all along.'”

Bundlers who had worked for Buttigieg are also jumping on the Biden train. “Some want to wait until after tonight’s results or beyond before choosing who to support – I respect that,” Alex Slater, a fundraiser for Buttigieg, wrote in an e-mail, reviewed by TIME, that announced to the former Mayor’s supporters that he would be supporting Biden. But, Slater continued, “I have personally come to the belief that the political moment deserves action and conviction.”

Other Buttigieg supporters also say it’s just a matter of time until they throw their support behind him. “Of course we’re [going] to support Joe,” says one Buttigieg fundraiser, while acknowledging that some had not done so yet. The Biden campaign has already held calls with Buttigieg bundlers, this person said, and will hold at least two more on Friday.

Sanders’ campaign started off the year on steadier financial footing. At the end of January, when Biden’s campaign only had about $7 million cash on hand, Sanders had nearly $17 million. In February, his team raised a staggering $46 million. And his success has come from a very different source.

According to January’s filings with the Federal Election Commission, 53% of the $25 million Sanders received in campaign donations were unitemized, or under $200. Biden could say the same for about 35% of his campaign donations.

In both fundraising emails and stump speeches, Sanders is using this discrepancy to bolster his claims that “the establishment” — a term loosely defined as longtime party stalwarts and fundraisers that he frequently invokes — is on a mission to undermine his progressive movement.

“Joe is running a campaign that is obviously heavily supported by the corporate establishment,” Sanders said at a press conference Wednesday in Vermont. He noted that Biden has received funding from 60 billionaires, while “our campaign has received more campaign contributions from more Americans averaging $18.50 than any campaign in the history of our country at this point in time.” Sanders declined to point out in his speech that billionaires are still limited to a maximum individual campaign contribution of $2,800—and FEC records show he has also received contributions of that size.

Biden’s fundraising methods, Sanders argued, would render him beholden to special interests. “Does anyone seriously believe that a president backed by the corporate world is going to bring about the changes in this country that working families and the middle class and lower income people desperately need?” he said.

Sanders’ grassroots support has put him in the unique position of being able to rail against these fundraising practices as part of his platform. Nearly every candidate — including Biden — began the race eschewing super PACs, which cannot coordinate with the campaigns but can spend unlimited amounts. But that stance eventually collided with the reality that it is hard to raise money while competing in a crowded field that until recently included two self-funding billionaires. Even Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who exited the race Thursday, reversed a campaign pledge and did not disavow a super PAC when one formed to support her as she struggled to gain traction.

Sanders’ pitch is clearly still resonating with the grassroots movement. By the end of the day on Wednesday, his campaign had raised $5.5 million.

But for the first time in the race that day, Biden announced higher numbers.

–With reporting by Lissandra Villa/Washington

Get our Politics Newsletter. Sign up to receive the day's most important political stories from Washington and beyond. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Write to Alana Abramson at Alana.Abramson@time.com.