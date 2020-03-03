Hot dog waffles aren’t exactly a classic staple of modern cuisine, but hot diggity dog, this recipe — which involves the odd method of scooping out fun strands of raw hot dogs with a paper clip, a.k.a. Clippy, your old friendly Microsoft pal —has gone massively viral on Twitter.
It’s originally from the minds of Chefs TV; Anthony Michael Kreis posted the video recently, and garnered more than 5 million views.
Understandably, the Internet was both engrossed and grossed out by the technique; reactions of course varied from shock to awe to, yes, people who now also regard the paper clip highly as a handy kitchen tool. Even cookbook author and food guru Chrissy Teigen weighed in with important thoughts on this deliciously dubious-looking end product.
At the risk of an upset stomach if not an upset outlook on life entirely, it’s fair to say this is a dish many people would opt out of. But People food editor Shay Spence took on the waffle challenge, documenting his attempt at realizing the recipe every step of the way. Marvel at his technique: uing the paper clip’s rounded edge, he stabs the dog and pulls, freeing their poor innards from the casing. Into the waffle iron the hot dog tendrils went, along with an egg mixture, and out came hot dog waffles. In the words of Ina Garten, how easy is that?
Related Stories
It turned out great for him, and that is to be commended. So we shouldn’t be surprised if more people try this at home, then. But should we be upset?