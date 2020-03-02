Apple to Pay Up to $500M in Settlement Over Battery-Related iPhone Slowdown

A customer compares her iPhone 6, left, with an iPhone 7 at an Apple Store in Chicago on Sept. 16, 2016.
Kiichiro Sato—AP
By RACHEL LERMAN / AP
March 2, 2020 4:29 PM EST

SAN FRANCISCO — IPhone owners could get $25 from Apple after the company agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle claims over intentionally slowing down older phones to preserve older batteries.

Apple and lawyers representing iPhone consumers agreed to a deal stemming from Apple’s 2017 admission that it was slowing down phone performance in older models to avoid unexpected shutdowns related to battery fatigue.

That admission led to Apple offering discounted battery replacements at $29, but many people claimed they had already spent hundreds of dollars to buy new phones because Apple didn’t reveal the cause of the problem. If they had known they could just buy new batteries, they might not have bought new phones, some consumers in the case said.

Apple did not admit wrongdoing. As part of the settlement, the company will pay $310 million to $500 million, including about $93 million to lawyers representing consumers.

IPhone users who were named in the class-action lawsuit will get up to $3,500 each. The rest of the settlement money will be distributed to owners of iPhone 6, 6S, 7 and SE models who meet eligibility requirements related to the operating system they had running. They must file claims to get the award. If too many people file, the $25 amount could shrink.

A federal judge in San Jose, Calif., still needs to approve the settlement.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Americans Are Stockpiling Cleaning Products Due to COVID-19 Fears. Do They Actually Prevent Coronavirus?
2
Will Warmer Weather Stop the Spread of the Coronavirus?
3
The Best Harry Potter Memes Ever

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
Americans Are Stockpiling Cleaning Products Due to COVID-19 Fears. Do They Actually Prevent Coronavirus?
2
Will Warmer Weather Stop the Spread of the Coronavirus?
3
The Best Harry Potter Memes Ever
4
The Story Behind 'The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez'
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE