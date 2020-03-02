After 25 Years of Courtroom Dramatics, Judge Judy Ending in 2021

A still from the CBS show 'Judge Judy.'
Sonja Flemming—CBS/Getty Images
By DAVID BAUDER / AP
March 2, 2020 2:25 PM EST

(NEW YORK) — Judge Judy will be ending, but Judge Judy isn’t going anywhere.

Confused? Judy Sheindlin’s announcement Monday that her popular syndicated courtroom show will end production in 2021 sets the stage for her return in a different format even as her old show may not really go anywhere.

The tough-talking former New York family court judge has ruled her television courtroom since 1996 and its popularity made her the highest-paid personality in TV. She announced on Ellen that next season will be her 25th and last making original episodes of Judge Judy.

After that, the 77-year-old mediator will be making a new show — called Judy Justice — that will debut in fall 2021.

“If you’re not tired, you’re not supposed to stop,” Sheindlin told Ellen DeGeneres.

CBS, meanwhile, has made a two-year deal with stations that currently carry Judge Judy to air reruns of the program. Based on 25 years of a regular production schedule, it’s likely there are some 5,000 episodes of the program in CBS’ library, said Bill Carroll, a program consultant and expert in the syndication market.

Currently, most markets air two half-hour episodes of Judge Judy back-to-back on weekdays, and the second one is usually a rerun from a past year. It’s done so seamlessly that many viewers don’t notice it’s an old episode; in fact, ratings for the second half hour are often better, Carroll said. It’s a winner for CBS if the show continues to be successful without the production costs — particularly Sheindlin’s salary — of new material, he said.

“At this point, if I’m CBS I have an asset that I’ve already paid for,” he said. “My only costs are promotion and delivery. That’s money in the bank.”

Sheindlin isn’t saying anything about Judy Justice and its format, whether it’s a talk show or some judging panel. Executives probably don’t want anything that looks too much like Judge Judy.

“Even if it’s not successful, she’s got enough money that it doesn’t matter,” Carroll said. “I don’t see how she loses. I don’t see how CBS loses.”

Most Popular on TIME
1
Americans Are Stockpiling Cleaning Products Due to COVID-19 Fears. Do They Actually Prevent Coronavirus?
2
Will Warmer Weather Stop the Spread of the Coronavirus?
3
The Story Behind 'The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez'

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
Americans Are Stockpiling Cleaning Products Due to COVID-19 Fears. Do They Actually Prevent Coronavirus?
2
Will Warmer Weather Stop the Spread of the Coronavirus?
3
The Story Behind 'The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez'
4
The Best Harry Potter Memes Ever

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE