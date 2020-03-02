Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey has said that her husband is “profoundly sorry” after disturbing video showed him pointing a gun at protesters who went to their home early Monday morning in an attempt to speak with her.

The video shows a man, who Lacey later identified as her husband David Lacey, pointing a handgun at a group of Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters. “I will shoot you,” David Lacey is heard saying in the footage. “Get off of my porch.”

BLM Los Angeles has been critical of Lacey over her handling handled multiple officer-involved shootings. One of the most notable incidents was the shooting of Ezell Ford, an unarmed, mentally ill black man who was killed by police in 2014. Lacey’s office decided not to prosecute the officers involved in the shooting. In 2017, Lacey said that the critics of her decision should review the facts of the Ford case. “You have an officer who honestly believes that he’s about to be killed,” Lacey said, according to the LA Times. “He has the right to defend himself.”

In another instance, Lacey declined to bring charges against an LAPD officer who in 2015 shot and killed Brendon Glenn, an unarmed black homeless man; at the time, former LAPD police chief Charlie Beck even called for the officer to be prosecuted.

Protesters arrived at the Laceys’ home on Monday morning at around 5:40 a.m. PT and knocked on the door. Lacey says that her and her husband were awoken by their arrival. Speaking at a press conference on Monday, she added that they called the police to let them know that there might be protesters outside. While she stayed upstairs, her husband went down to confront them.

“We expect that people will exercise their First Amendment right, but our home is our sanctuary,” Lacey told reporters at the press conference. “I do not believe it is fair or right for protesters to show up at the homes of people who dedicate their lives to public service.” She added that, during her time as district attorney, she has received death threats, and on numerous occasions been followed and confronted while with her family.

At a press conference shortly after Lacey’s, activists with the Los Angeles BLM chapter said that David Lacey’s actions were not warranted.

“We are here today because this morning, in an effort to exercise our First Amendment right, we were threatened,” Greg Akili, an organizer with BLM Los Angeles said. “What we express in our position and opposition to Jackie Lacey should not be met with threats to our lives.”

Akili explained that activists have been protesting Lacey for over two years, and have made multiple unsuccessful attempts to meet with her but that she has never responded. During her press conference, Jackie Lacey had said that she has extended invitations to meet with BLM but that they have been rejected. (“There is no evidence of that that we have,” Akili said of those purported invitations.)

Lacey, who is LA county’s first black district attorney, is currently running for a third term. The primary election is scheduled for Tuesday.

One of her opponents in the race, former public defender Rachel Rossi, shared the video on Twitter and said in a post that she would never threaten to shoot community members “protesting for change.”

“What kind of leadership is this?” Rossi said.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Write to Josiah Bates at josiah.bates@time.com.