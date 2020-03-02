'Totally Unacceptable.' San Antonio Mayor Blasts CDC After Releasing Patient Who Eventually Tested Positive for COVID-19

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg harshly criticized federal health authorities on Monday after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a patient from quarantine who later tested “weakly positive” for COVID-19.

The CDC confirmed that a person being treated for COVID-19 was released from a federally mandated quarantine as a result of a positive COVID-19 test, according to a Sunday press release from the City of San Antonio. The CDC had said it is retesting an individual who was released from isolation at a local healthcare facility on Friday “because the individual met the criteria for release, including two negative test results” but was isolated again “after a pending, subsequent lab test came up positive for the virus that causes COVID-19”, according to the city’s statement.

Local officials said at a press conference on Monday that the person is now isolated again after being “out in the community for slightly over 12 hours” and urged state and federal officials not to release the remaining evacuees quarantined at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland until they were tested a third time for the new coronavirus. On Monday afternoon, Nirenberg declared a public health emergency “explicitly designed to ensure” that the more than 120 evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship remain at the military base until further testing is completed. They were originally set to be released from quarantine on Monday.

“As mayor of this city I find it totally unacceptable that the CDC would release a patient prior to receiving all test results and potentially exposing the public to this harm,” Nirenberg said during Monday’s press conference. “Local health professionals, in whom I have the utmost confidence, are working very hard to prevent the spread of this virus here in San Antonio and we simply, we cannot have a screw up like this from our federal partners.”

The CDC emphasized that the patient had no symptoms at the time of their release, and met all of the agency’s criteria for release: the lack of any symptoms and two consecutive sets of negative test results, collected more than 24 hours apart. Dawn Emerick, director of San Antonio’s Metropolitan Health District, said at the press conference that local officials are in “constant contact” with the state and CDC about identifying what protocols can be updated, specifically about expanding current protocol to require two consecutive negative tests to three.

The CDC said the patient was isolated again at a local medical facility “out of an abundance of caution” and that the agency, in partnership with local public health partners, was following up to contact people who may have been exposed to the infected person. It noted that “others have encountered similar situations where test results have alternated back and forth between negative and positive” and that the cycle of infection “on this particular patient is longer than what has been previously seen.”

According to a timeline shared by the city, the patient was dropped off at the Holiday Inn Express Airport around 3 p.m. on Feb. 29. Just after 5 p.m. the patient took a hotel shuttle to visit North Star Mall, where they visited a few stores and went to the food court, ordered food from a Chinese restaurant and ate alone in the food court. They returned to the hotel on the hotel shuttle at 7:30 p.m and on Sunday at 2:00 a.m. they were transported back to the Texas Center for Infectious Disease in a specialized ambulance.

The document said that, to date, 10 people evacuated to Lackland “have tested positive for the virus and it is anticipated that the number of persons diagnosed with the virus is likely to increase.” There were two main groups of evacuees at the base: the first group includes 91 Americans evacuated from Wuhan who were released from quarantine on Feb. 20 and the second group includes 144 passengers evacuated from a cruise ship docked in Japan, according to the document.

Nirenberg had tweeted on Sunday that the CDC’s actions were “unacceptable.”

Texans in Congress were quick to speak out, as well.

U.S. House Rep. Joaquin Castro tweeted Monday that he would ask Congress to “investigate CDC’s protocols for the treatment of coronavirus patients.”

U.S. Sen. José Menéndez tweeted that he is calling on leadership in Texas to make the CDC bring COVID-19 test kits to Bexar County, “where they have caused unnecessary exposure.”

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Write to Sanya Mansoor at sanya.mansoor@time.com.