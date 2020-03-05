Women of the Year

1980: Anna Walentynowicz

Illustration by Agata Nowicka for TIME
March 5, 2020 6:39 AM EST

Poland’s escape from Soviet rule began with Solidarity, a movement for the rights of workers that Anna Walentynowicz, a welder and crane operator, helped create in 1980. In retaliation for her activism, she was fired that year from the Lenin Shipyard. Her colleagues went on strike to get her job back, sparking a mass resistance that culminated in the Gdansk Agreement, which allowed the first free-trade union in communist Eastern Europe. Within a year, the Solidarity union had nearly 10 million members, with Walentynowicz as one of its leaders. The triumph in Gdansk precipitated the fall of communism, a decade later. It also led generations of Poles to see Walentynowicz as the mother of their independence. —Simon Shuster

This article is part of 100 Women of the Year, TIME’s list of the most influential women of the past century. Read more about the project, explore the 100 covers and sign up for our Inside TIME newsletter for more.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Should You Cancel Travel Plans Amid COVID-19 Concerns? Here's What to Consider
2
Despite CDC Guidance, Why Are So Many Wearing Face Masks?
3
Should You Avoid the Gym During the Coronavirus Outbreak?
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE