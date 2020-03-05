Women of the Year

1979: Tu Youyou

Illustration by Bijou Karman for TIME; Paul U. Unschuld
March 5, 2020 6:38 AM EST

Tu Youyou’s first triumph over an infectious disease was her recovery from tuberculosis as a teenager, an experience that inspired her to pursue a career in medicine. History will remember her for her role in discovering artemisinin, a drug that has prevented millions of deaths from malaria. Artemisinin is derived from sweet wormwood, a plant used in traditional Chinese remedies. Tu has described her team’s findings, published in English in 1979, as “a gift from traditional Chinese medicine to the world.” The discovery earned her a Nobel Prize and won humanity important ground in the battle against one of history’s deadliest diseases. —Melinda Gates

Gates is co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

This article is part of 100 Women of the Year, TIME’s list of the most influential women of the past century. Read more about the project, explore the 100 covers and sign up for our Inside TIME newsletter for more.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Should You Cancel Travel Plans Amid COVID-19 Concerns? Here's What to Consider
2
Despite CDC Guidance, Why Are So Many Wearing Face Masks?
3
Should You Avoid the Gym During the Coronavirus Outbreak?
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE