Steven Spielberg's Daughter Arrested in Domestic Incident: Police

Steven Spielberg and daughter Mikaela George Spielberg arrive at the 81st Academy Awards on Feb. 22, 2009, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.
Chris Carlson—AP
By Associated Press
March 1, 2020 2:09 PM EST

A daughter of film director Steven Spielberg was arrested in Tennessee in a domestic incident involving her boyfriend, police said.

Mikaela Spielberg, 23, was charged with domestic assault causing bodily injury early Saturday. Spielberg was released from a jail in Nashville jail later Saturday, jail records showed.

According to a Metropolitan Nashville Police affidavit, officers said Spielberg and her boyfriend were involved in an argument after returning from a bar. After the victim made a “rude comment” toward Spielberg, she started throwing objects at him, injuring his hand and wrist, WTVC-TV reported.

Jail records didn’t indicate whether she has an attorney who could comment on the charge. A March 9 court hearing on the charge was scheduled.

