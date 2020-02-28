In One of His Final Official Royal Duties, Prince Harry Records Song With Bon Jovi

Britain's Prince Harry speaks with Jon Bon Jovi and members of the Invictus Games Choir during his visit Abbey Road Studios in London, on Feb. 28, 2020.
Hannah McKay—Pool Photo/AP
By Associated Press
February 28, 2020 5:52 PM EST

(LONDON) — Prince Harry joined Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios in London on Friday as the singer recorded a charity single to support the foundation that oversees the Invictus Games — a multinational sports event for sick and injured servicemen.

The prince and the popstar greeted each other at the studio where the Beatles recorded a string of iconic albums.

Bon Jovi was re-recording his 2019 single “Unbroken’’ in aid of the foundation that oversees the sporting event founded by Harry. The song was created to shine a spotlight on veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The pair were seen in a recording booth wearing headphones. Bon Jovi had a guitar. “We’ve been gargling next door, so we’re ready to go,” Harry told an engineer.

The event is one of the last official engagements being undertaken by Prince Harry, who has announced he is stepping back from royal duties next month.

Most Popular on TIME
1
The Story Behind 'The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez'
2
Pet Dog Tests Positive for ‘Low Level’ of Coronavirus
3
Will Warmer Weather Stop the Spread of the Coronavirus?

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
The Story Behind 'The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez'
2
Pet Dog Tests Positive for ‘Low Level’ of Coronavirus
3
Will Warmer Weather Stop the Spread of the Coronavirus?
4
Experts Fear Coronavirus Going Undetected in Southeast Asia
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE