Washington State Lawmakers Pass Measure Banning 'Gay Panic' as Homicide Defense

Jay Inslee, governor of Washington, speaks during the Emerging Cascadia Innovation Corridor Conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Sept. 20, 2016.
Ben Nelms—Bloomberg/Getty Images
By Associated Press
February 27, 2020 4:18 PM EST

(OLYMPIA, Wash.) — A measure prohibiting homicide defendants from claiming a defense that panic brought on by a victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity has been passed by lawmakers in Washington state.

Nine states — California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Nevada, New Jersey New York and Rhode Island — have legislatively banned the use of gay or transgender panic as a legal defense.

The Washington measure, passed by the Senate on a bipartisan 46-3 vote Wednesday, is named after Nikki Kuhnhausen, a transgender teen who was killed last year, The Columbian reported.

Kuhnhausen, 17, disappeared in early June and her remains were discovered Dec. 7, southeast of Battle Ground. A Vancouver man has been charged with second-degree murder and malicious harassment, which is a hate crime in Washington.

Authorities the Vancouver teenager was strangled after her assailant learned she was transgender. He has pleaded not guilty. There was no immediate indication if he will attempt to use a “panic” defense.

The bill, which passed the House earlier this month on a 90-5 vote, would block a defendant from using a defense based on discovery or disclosure of the victim’s actual or perceived gender identity or sexual orientation and would prevent a claim of “diminished capacity” because the defendant did not fully comprehend the nature and gravity of the alleged crime.

The legislation now goes to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature.

Most Popular on TIME
1
The Story Behind 'The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez'
2
Pence Touches NASA Equipment Marked 'Do Not Touch'
3
"Meraviglia" Cruise Ship Docks in Mexico Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
The Story Behind 'The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez'
2
Pence Touches NASA Equipment Marked 'Do Not Touch'
3
"Meraviglia" Cruise Ship Docks in Mexico Amid COVID-19 Concerns
4
COVID-19 Vaccine Shipped, and Drug Trials Start
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE