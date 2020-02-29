Here's Everything New on Amazon Prime Video in March 2020

This month, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are once again searching for the world’s next best fashion designers — but not on Project Runway. Amazon’s Making the Cut, hosted and executive produced by Klum and Gunn, will air two episodes weekly, starting March 27. The contestants featured on the show will visit Paris, New York and Tokyo to face challenges of their skills as both entrepreneurs and designers.
Amazon is also rolling out an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s 1961 mystery novel The Pale Horse, with the full season available for streaming on March 13.
Here are all the original series and movies, as well as other licensed content, available on Amazon Prime Video this month.
Here are the new Amazon Prime Video originals in March 2020
Available March 6
ZeroZeroZero: Season 1
Available March 11
The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team: Season 1
Available March 13
Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse: Season 1
Jessy & Nessy: Season 1A
Available March 20
Blow the Man Down
Available March 27
Making the Cut: Season 1
Here are the TV shows and movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video in March 2020
Available March 1
Abduction
Cantinflas
Chilly Dogs
Danny Roane: First Time Director
Deck The Halls
Destiny Turns On The Radio
Eyes Of An Angel
Going The Distance
Good Morning, Killer
Henry’s Crime
Hide
Hornets Nest
Innocent
Kung Fu Panda
Lady In A Cage
Man On A Ledge
Night Of The Living Dead
Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection
Richard The Lionheart
Ricochet
Route 9
Silent Tongue
Silent Witness
Spinning Into Butter
Standing In The Shadows Of Motown
Tenderness
The Cooler
The Crazies
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
The Skull
Wayne’s World 2
Patrick Melrose: Season 1
Available March 8
Show Dogs
Available March 13
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
Available March 19
Pet Sematary
Available March 21
I See You
Available March 23
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
Luther: Season 5
Available March 30
Santee
Here are the movies available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video in March 2020
Available March 3
Jumanji: The Next Level
Available March 10
Little Joe