Here's Everything New on Amazon Prime Video in March 2020

This month, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are once again searching for the world’s next best fashion designers — but not on Project Runway. Amazon’s Making the Cut, hosted and executive produced by Klum and Gunn, will air two episodes weekly, starting March 27. The contestants featured on the show will visit Paris, New York and Tokyo to face challenges of their skills as both entrepreneurs and designers.

Amazon is also rolling out an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s 1961 mystery novel The Pale Horse, with the full season available for streaming on March 13.

Here are all the original series and movies, as well as other licensed content, available on Amazon Prime Video this month.

Here are the new Amazon Prime Video originals in March 2020

Available March 6

ZeroZeroZero: Season 1

Available March 11

The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team: Season 1

Available March 13

Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse: Season 1

Jessy & Nessy: Season 1A

Available March 20

Blow the Man Down

Available March 27

Making the Cut: Season 1

Here are the TV shows and movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video in March 2020

Available March 1

Abduction

Cantinflas

Chilly Dogs

Danny Roane: First Time Director

Deck The Halls

Destiny Turns On The Radio

Eyes Of An Angel

Going The Distance

Good Morning, Killer

Henry’s Crime

Hide

Hornets Nest

Innocent

Kung Fu Panda

Lady In A Cage

Man On A Ledge

Night Of The Living Dead

Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection

Richard The Lionheart

Ricochet

Route 9

Silent Tongue

Silent Witness

Spinning Into Butter

Standing In The Shadows Of Motown

Tenderness

The Cooler

The Crazies

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

The Skull

Wayne’s World 2

Patrick Melrose: Season 1

Available March 8

Show Dogs

Available March 13

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Available March 19

Pet Sematary

Available March 21

I See You

Available March 23

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

Luther: Season 5

Available March 30

Santee

Here are the movies available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video in March 2020

Available March 3

Jumanji: The Next Level

Available March 10

Little Joe

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.