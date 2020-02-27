While cheetahs may be known as the fastest land animal, a little javelina spotted dashing through the streets of Tucson, Ariz. may be coming for its crown.

The little desert-dwelling mammals, also known as collared peccaries, are native to southern Texas and Arizona and despite what one Twitter user suggests, they are not “cheetah pigs” or any type of pig, according to the Desert Museum, despite the fact that they look distinctly pig-like. They have many distinct physical characteristics and apparently can run like the wind, particularly when sprinting to Daddy Yankee’s “Gasolina” or many other songs.

As KOLD News 13 reports, a Tucson resident spotted the javelina’s one-mammal marathon and managed to capture the speed demon on camera. The footage was passed to reporter Hannah Tiede who shared the javelina’s run for the border on Twitter:

From there, the video took off faster than the javelina. The little peccary’s glorious run was screaming for a soundtrack and the clever minds of the internet have provided. Not only are the clips wildly entertaining, but they are also an excellent study in the art of the soundtrack. The same clip set to different styles of music can completely alter the perception of a video. For instance, when the little javelina is running to the Chariots of Fire theme, the mad dash looks majestic with its wind blowing through its hair.

When it’s running to Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now”, the javelina’s journey is a fun romp through the Tucson streets:

The Crash Bandicoot soundtrack makes it look like a very realistic videogame:

When set to M83’s “Midnight City” it seems like the javelina is on an epic quest:

The Replacements’ “Run It” gives the sprint a hard-driving edge:

And, naturally, the video needed to be set to Bruce Springsteen’s “Born to Run”:

There’s even a new Twitter account dedicated to finding the right soundtrack for the sprint. @javelinarunning is filled with nothing but the video of the running mammal set to different songs.

After a considerable survey of the results, it’s clear that there is no wrong soundtrack to this javelina’s marathon.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.