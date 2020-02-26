Multiple Fatalities After a Mass Shooting in Milwaukee's Molson Coors Brewing Facility

Multiple people have died Wednesday after a mass shooting at Molson Coors brewing facility in Milwaukee, according to Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.
Mayor Barrett would not go into detail on what happened but told reporters in a brief press conference broadcast on local NBC station TMJ4 that there were “multiple fatalities.” He also said he believes the shooter is among those dead.
“It is a horrible, horrible day for the employees here. A very rough day for anyone who is close to this situation,” Mayor Barrett told reporters.
The Milwaukee Police Department tweeted out that the scene is still active, but that there is no “active threat.” They also said the official number of casualties has not yet been confirmed.
Authorities responded to a “critical incident” Wednesday afternoon as reports circulated of a possible active shooter at the brewery.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also tweeted that they responded to the scene.
Molson Coors tweeted out that there is an “active situation” at their Milwaukee facility and that they are working closely with the MPD, but did not provide any more information.
The complex has at least 600 employees and includes brewing facilities and corporate offices, according to the Associated Press.