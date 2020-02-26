Multiple Fatalities After a Mass Shooting in Milwaukee's Molson Coors Brewing Facility

This image provided by WISN-TV, police respond to a possible shooting at the Molson Coors campus in Milwaukee on Feb. 26, 2020.
WISN-TV via AP
By Josiah Bates
February 26, 2020 6:06 PM EST

Multiple people have died Wednesday after a mass shooting at Molson Coors brewing facility in Milwaukee, according to Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

Mayor Barrett would not go into detail on what happened but told reporters in a brief press conference broadcast on local NBC station TMJ4 that there were “multiple fatalities.” He also said he believes the shooter is among those dead.

“It is a horrible, horrible day for the employees here. A very rough day for anyone who is close to this situation,” Mayor Barrett told reporters.

The Milwaukee Police Department tweeted out that the scene is still active, but that there is no “active threat.” They also said the official number of casualties has not yet been confirmed.

Authorities responded to a “critical incident” Wednesday afternoon as reports circulated of a possible active shooter at the brewery.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also tweeted that they responded to the scene.

 

Related Stories

Molson Coors tweeted out that there is an “active situation” at their Milwaukee facility and that they are working closely with the MPD, but did not provide any more information.

The complex has at least 600 employees and includes brewing facilities and corporate offices, according to the Associated Press.

Most Popular on TIME
1
New Cruise Ship Blocked From Ports Over COVID-19
2
COVID-19 Vaccine Shipped, and Drug Trials Start
3
The Story Behind 'The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez'

Write to Josiah Bates at josiah.bates@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
New Cruise Ship Blocked From Ports Over COVID-19
2
COVID-19 Vaccine Shipped, and Drug Trials Start
3
The Story Behind 'The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez'
4
America on Alert

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE