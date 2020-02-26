2020 Election

Pete Buttigieg Cancels Several Campaign Events Citing Illness

Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg participates in a Democratic presidential primary debate at the Gaillard Center, on Feb. 25, 2020, in Charleston, S.C.
Patrick Semansky—AP
By Associated Press
February 26, 2020 1:03 PM EST

(CHARLESTON, S.C.) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has canceled four events in south Florida set for Wednesday because of illness.

Buttigieg campaign spokesman Chris Meagher says the former mayor is sick with a cold.

Buttigieg stills plans to attend an event Wednesday in Charleston, South Carolina, with the Rev. Al Sharpton, then travel to Washington for previously scheduled meetings.

Three of the Florida events were fundraisers. Buttigieg has been asking supporters to help him raise $13 million ahead of next week’s 14-state Super Tuesday contests.

Following Tuesday night’s debate, Buttigieg had been scheduled to travel to Coral Gables, Florida, for a fundraiser ahead of a public campaign event. He was then scheduled to headline late afternoon and evening fundraising events in West Palm Beach and nearby Wellington, before traveling to Washington.

