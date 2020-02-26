Whether it’s for a wedding, at a graduation or on a vacation, posing for endless photos can sometimes seem like a chore. Especially if you’re a little kid and your parents are both high-profile and frequently photographed celebrities.
So it should come as no surprise that Chrissy Teigen has had to come up with some creative ways to convince Luna, her 3-year-old daughter with husband John Legend, to play along with taking pictures.
In a recent interview with People, Teigen revealed that she often bribes Luna with small presents to get her to pose for the camera. “She definitely hates photos, paparazzi, anything,” Teigen said. “She does everything you see on my Instagram for a quarter or a Sour Patch Kid.”
Teigen also explained how the challenges she has encountered in raising Luna, her and Legend’s firstborn, have helped to make her into the mom she is today.
“Now Luna and I could not be more close,” she said. “I wouldn’t be the mom I am now with [our son] Miles if Luna hadn’t given me those tougher times at the beginning. And now I know how close we are so it helps a lot.”
Sounds like we’ve got a mother-daughter power duo on our hands.