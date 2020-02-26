If Hollywood ever decides to reboot of the popular comedy, The Office or launch a Degrassi-style sequel called The Office: The Next Generation, people feel this TikTok user could be the first in line to join the cast.
TikTok user @cheesefries33, who Buzzfeed has identified as Jenna McKinley, recently posted a video to TikTok joking that she is Cece, the now-grown daughter of Jim and Pam. If you aren’t up on your Office lore, on the show Pam, played by Jenna Fischer, and Jim, played by John Krasinski, fall in love while working together at Dunder Mifflin. Over the course of the long-running series, the two get married and have two children, including a daughter named Cecelia, called “Cece.”
In the video, McKinley jumps on a growing TikTok trend where they show photos of two celebrities with whom they share a passing resemblance, call them their parents, and pair it with a voiceover created by TikTok user @steeerling that says, “It all started when my mom met my dad and they fell in love and they had me. Hi, I’m Ryan and my life is kinda crazy.” According to meme database KnowYourMeme, it’s designed to mock a “cliché movie introduction,” and it works.
In McKinley’s version she shows images of her “mom” (Pam) and her “dad” (Jim), implying that she is their now full-grown daughter, Cece. McKinley does bear enough of a resemblance to both Jim and Pam that it gives fans an idea of what Cece would look like all grown up—and give McKinley a leg up at starring in the inevitable reboot of The Office.
Now the internet just needs McKinley to team up with TikTok user Wavy McGrady who has been making the most of his John Krasinski lookalike status by recreating scenes from the series.