Two Months After Child's Disappearance, Mother of Missing Toddler Evelyn Boswell Arrested for Providing 'False' Information to Police

The mother of missing Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell was arrested on Tuesday and charged with providing false information to investigators, about two months after the 15-month-old was last seen, authorities said.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said the child’s mother, Megan Boswell, 18, had “provided detectives and agents with a number of conflicting statements” during the course of the ongoing investigation.

“Further investigation revealed that some of the information provided by Megan Boswell was false,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Tuesday. Boswell is now being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Evelyn, who is from Blountville, Tennessee, was reported missing on Feb. 18 by her grandfather, according to the Amber Alert originally issued over her disappearance. She was reportedly last seen on Dec. 26, according to the Amber Alert. But during a press conference on Friday, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy cited a babysitter seeing Evelyn on Dec. 10 and 11, and said that might be the “more accurate” estimate of when the child was last seen due to “inaccurate” information that had been provided by Boswell.

“Finding Evelyn is our main concern and our top priority at this time. This case is unlike anything I’ve ever been involved in,” Cassidy said during the press conference. “We have a child that’s not been seen by the parents or certain family members in almost two months, and it was just reported this week.”

“This is unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” he added.

A reward of nearly $59,000 has been offered by Cassidy and several community businesses for Evelyn’s safe return.

The child’s grandmother, Angela Boswell, who had allegedly been caring for Evelyn in December, was arrested in North Carolina on Friday. She and her boyfriend, William McCloud, were charged with possession of a stolen vehicle — the car in question had been flagged by Tennessee authorities, who said the people in the vehicle might have information about Evelyn’s whereabouts.

“I’d like to get back there and get this situation with my granddaughter resolved,” Angela Boswell told a judge in North Carolina on Monday, before being transported to Sullivan County, Tennessee, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Megan Boswell, who had full custody of Evelyn, spoke to NBC affiliate WCYB on Tuesday before her arrest, and said she last saw Evelyn “towards the middle, end” of December, when she left the toddler with her mother. (Angela Boswell has not commented publicly on that accusation.)

“She was supposed to babysit her. It didn’t turn out that way,” Megan Boswell said, denying speculation that she was involved in her daughter’s disappearance and saying she believes Evelyn is still alive. In a previous interview with WCYB, Megan Boswell had said she did not report her daughter missing for weeks because she “knew the person who had her, and I didn’t want them to run away with her.”

“If you talk to anybody who actually knows me, they know that I would never hurt Evelyn or do anything like that,” she said on Tuesday, telling WCYB that she had volunteered to take a lie detector test, but was turned away because she is pregnant. (The American Polygraph Association recommends that examiners delay a woman’s polygraph test if she is experiencing a high-risk pregnancy and says examiners should defer to medical professionals about whether the test could interfere with the pregnancy.)

Evelyn’s father, Ethan Perry, is stationed in Louisiana on active-duty military service. Megan Boswell said he is trying to take leave to help with the search for their child.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Write to Katie Reilly at Katie.Reilly@time.com.