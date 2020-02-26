Harry Potter Film and Stage Actors Join Forces for a New Wizarding World Project

Actors who have played Hermione Granger, Albus Dumbledore and Ginny Weasley in film and onstage will lend their voices to a new piece of the Harry Potter extended universe: an audiobook adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s The Tales of Beedle the Bard. The fictional stories played a pivotal role in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows as Dumbledore’s parting gift to Hermione; the tales then laid the groundwork for the novel’s central conflict.

But The Tales of Beedle the Bard but has never been officially released as an audiobook—until now. On March 31, Audible will release the tales with some help from some familiar voices. Noma Dumezweni, who played a grown-up Hermione in The Cursed Child on the West End and Broadway, will read the most famous of the stories: The Tale of the Three Brothers, which explains the origins of the Deathly Hallows. Emma Watson, who played Hermione in the film series, read the story in the Deathly Hallows film.

Three actors from the original film series—Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) and Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) will each read a story apiece, taking on The Warlock’s Hairy Heart, The Fountain of Fair Fortune and Babbitty Rabbitty and her Cackling Stump, respectively. And Jude Law, who plays Albus Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts film series, will read Dumbledore’s annotations about the stories.

Over the years, J.K. Rowling has fleshed out the world of Harry Potter by writing full versions of books that appear in the Hogwarts library. In 2001, she published Quidditch Through the Ages and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, with proceeds going to charity.

In creating The Tales of Beedle the Bard, she wrote under the guise of a 15th-century wizard who penned fairytales that, in the wizarding world, had become as ubiquitous as Aesop’s Fables in ours. Rowling said that she was particularly inspired by Chaucer’s “The Pardoner’s Tale.” Before releasing the book in 2008, she first put just seven handwritten versions of the work up for auction in 2007; one of them was bought for $4 million by Amazon.

Audiobooks have also been a key part of the Harry Potter canon: The original set, read by Jim Dale, were immensely popular and landed Dale a Grammy Award.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.