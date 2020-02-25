There's No Takeover Quite Like a BTS Takeover

As K-Pop icons BTS promote their new album Map of the Soul: 7, which was released on Friday, they took over New York’s Grand Central Station for a performance for The Tonight Show.
The band took over the late night talk show, riding the subway around the city with host Jimmy Fallon for Monday night’s episode of The Tonight Show. To cap off the evening, the iconic main hall of New York’s busy train station was cleared out for a special performance by the beloved band. The seven band members played their song “On” once again delivering a perfectly polished song and dance routine in the empty transit hub.
In other segments, the late night host also took the band on a subway tour of New York landmarks, including Katz’s Deli where they ordered pastrami sandwiches, and interviewed the band as they rode the rails.
It’s a big week for the band, as they make the late night rounds to build interest in their new album—not that BTS needs to drum up more press, as they are already one of the biggest bands in the world. According to Billboard, their new album is set to debut at No. 1 on charts around the globe.