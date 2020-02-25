Elevate Yourselves and Start Using Spaghetti Scissors Like This Heroic Man

A resourceful man has gone understandably viral for his innovative and also obvious spaghetti scissors hack — the ultimate efficient dining experience when eating spaghetti noodles. Waiters at Italian restaurants should be offering diners a sprinkling of Parmesan and a small pair of ‘pasta shears,’ clearly.
The as-yet unidentified man rose to Internet fame on Twitter when comedy writer and author James Felton shared a video, via Cucumber Tonic, of him twisting saucy spaghetti on his fork and then snipping it into a clean and easy bite with a pair of scissors “12,000 years of civilization and humanity has only just invented the spaghetti bolognese scissors,” Felton wrote as a caption.
Since being shared on Friday, the viral clip has been viewed 8.4 million times as of Tuesday morning, and has sparked much dialogue — with many people praising the fine diner for his supreme spaghetti game. Some have declared it a “new age of humanity,” while others recommend penne, which is already perfectly bite-sized. As for Felton, he feels the man has saved humanity “billions of hours here.” “I have no idea who the man is, other than some sort of honorary Italian God,” Felton told TIME. Indeed.
Spaghetti scissors man is a connoisseur who understands the game-changing power of a quick snip between mouthfuls. Yes, the household utensil can be used cutting off clothing tags, making a paper snowflake or even an impromptu haircut, but it now seems fair to say that spaghetti makes the most sense as a best use case for scissors.
See the original spaghetti scissors post below.