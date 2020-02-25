Melania Trump Attends 'Happiness' Class at New Delhi School During India Trip

U.S. first lady Melania Trump shakes hand with children at Sarvodaya Co-Educational Senior Secondary School in New Delhi, India, on Feb. 25, 2020.
Altaf Qadri—AP
By AL EMRUN GARJON / AP
7:15 AM EST

(NEW DELHI) — U.S. first lady Melania Trump on Tuesday visited a “happiness class” at a government-run school in the Indian capital. The curriculum dovetails with her “Be Best” initiative to teach children and young adults to be kind, avoid drugs and take care of themselves.

A student band at the Sarvodaya Co-Educational Senior Secondary School played bagpipes as they greeted the first lady at the school, which was decorated with floral garlands and motifs.

Read more: ‘We Are Kinder Than Them.’ Trump and Modi Don’t Reflect the Spirit of Gujarat

She sported a floral wreath around her neck as she stopped at a reading room, spent time with kindergarten students and watched a yoga practice. She later told them during brief remarks that “Sarvodaya” means prosperity to all.

The New Delhi state government began offering “happiness” classes 18 months ago to teach students meditation, street plays and basic obedience aimed at reducing their levels of anxiety and stress.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who oversees education, tweeted that the program’s early results had inspired confidence among local officials that the “happiness” classes are the “ultimate solution to all violence & hate in mindsets that we are facing worldwide.”

